Golden Knights vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - December 10
As they gear up to take on the San Jose Sharks (8-17-2) on Sunday, December 10 at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights (18-5-5) have three players currently listed on the injury report.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Alec Martinez
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Shea Theodore
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Adin Hill
|G
|Questionable
|Lower Body
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Kunin
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Ryan Carpenter
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ty Emberson
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Oskar Lindblom
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Golden Knights Season Insights
- Vegas' 92 total goals (3.3 per game) rank third in the league.
- They have the league's third-best goal differential at +28.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks' 58 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
- San Jose gives up 4.0 goals per game (109 total), which ranks 32nd in the league.
- Their -51 goal differential is 32nd in the league.
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-350)
|Sharks (+275)
|6
