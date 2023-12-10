As they gear up to take on the San Jose Sharks (8-17-2) on Sunday, December 10 at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights (18-5-5) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alec Martinez D Out Lower Body Shea Theodore D Out Upper Body Adin Hill G Questionable Lower Body

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Luke Kunin C Out Upper Body Ryan Carpenter C Out Undisclosed Ty Emberson D Out Lower Body Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed Oskar Lindblom LW Out Lower Body

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Golden Knights Season Insights

Vegas' 92 total goals (3.3 per game) rank third in the league.

They have the league's third-best goal differential at +28.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks' 58 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

San Jose gives up 4.0 goals per game (109 total), which ranks 32nd in the league.

Their -51 goal differential is 32nd in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-350) Sharks (+275) 6

