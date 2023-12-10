Will George Kittle score a touchdown when the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks meet in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kittle will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will George Kittle score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kittle has 50 grabs for 735 yards and five scores this campaign. He has been targeted 67 times, and puts up 61.3 yards per game.

In three of 12 games this year, Kittle has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

George Kittle Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 6 3 19 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 3 30 0 Week 3 Giants 9 7 90 0 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 9 0 Week 5 Cowboys 4 3 67 3 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 1 0 Week 7 @Vikings 7 5 78 0 Week 8 Bengals 11 9 149 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 4 3 116 1 Week 11 Buccaneers 9 8 89 1 Week 12 @Seahawks 5 3 19 0 Week 13 @Eagles 6 4 68 0

Rep George Kittle with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.