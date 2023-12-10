George Kittle has a favorable matchup when his San Francisco 49ers play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Seahawks concede 234.4 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

Kittle has posted a 735-yard campaign thus} far (61.3 yards per game) with five TDs, reeling in 50 passes out of 67 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kittle and the 49ers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kittle vs. the Seahawks

Kittle vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 5 GP / 74 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 74 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

The Seahawks surrender 234.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Seahawks have totaled 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Seahawks' defense is 21st in the NFL in that category.

Watch 49ers vs Seahawks on Fubo!

George Kittle Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 48.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kittle with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kittle Receiving Insights

In seven of 12 games this year, Kittle has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kittle has 19.9% of his team's target share (67 targets on 336 passing attempts).

He has 735 receiving yards on 67 targets to rank seventh in NFL play with 11.0 yards per target.

Kittle has had a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has 11.6% of his team's 43 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

Kittle has been targeted 10 times in the red zone (20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kittle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 4 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 TAR / 9 REC / 149 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.