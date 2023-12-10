With the San Francisco 49ers playing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Elijah Mitchell a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Elijah Mitchell score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Mitchell has 44 carries for 149 yards (16.6 yards per game).

Mitchell does not have a rushing touchdown in nine games.

Elijah Mitchell Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 5 10 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Giants 11 42 0 3 2 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 -3 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Vikings 1 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 3 2 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 8 23 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 4 24 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 7 39 0 1 -3 0 Week 13 @Eagles 3 13 0 0 0 0

