Will Elijah Mitchell Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Elijah Mitchell did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Check out Mitchell's stats on this page.
Rep Elijah Mitchell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mitchell has season stats that include 149 rushing yards on 44 carries (3.4 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus four receptions on six targets for -1 yards.
Keep an eye on Mitchell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Elijah Mitchell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The 49ers have no other running back on the injury report.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Hayden Hurst
- Click Here for DeVante Parker
- Click Here for Najee Harris
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for Rhamondre Stevenson
49ers vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Mitchell 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|44
|149
|0
|3.4
|6
|4
|-1
|0
Mitchell Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|11
|42
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|8
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Buccaneers
|4
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|7
|39
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.