When the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks match up in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Deebo Samuel score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Deebo Samuel score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Samuel has posted a 590-yard campaign on 38 catches with three scores so far. He has been targeted on 53 occasions, and averages 59 yards.

In two of 10 games this season, Samuel has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has found the end zone on the ground in four games this season.

Deebo Samuel Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 7 5 55 0 Week 2 @Rams 9 6 63 0 Week 3 Giants 12 6 129 1 Week 4 Cardinals 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 3 3 55 0 Week 6 @Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 4 4 30 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 4 3 63 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 9 7 79 0 Week 13 @Eagles 4 4 116 2

