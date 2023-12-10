San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has a favorable matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), facing the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are conceding the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, 234.4 per game.

Samuel has 38 grabs for 590 yards and three scores this season. He has been targeted 53 times, and puts up 59.0 yards per contest.

Samuel vs. the Seahawks

Samuel vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 4 GP / 103 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 103 REC YPG / REC TD Seattle has allowed six opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

16 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

The Seahawks yield 234.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Seahawks have conceded 17 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 21st in NFL play.

Deebo Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Samuel Receiving Insights

In seven of 10 games this season, Samuel has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Samuel has been targeted on 53 of his team's 336 passing attempts this season (15.8% target share).

He has 590 receiving yards on 53 targets to rank sixth in league play with 11.1 yards per target.

Samuel has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (16.3% of his team's 43 offensive TDs).

With eight red zone targets, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 16.3% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 4 REC / 116 YDS / 2 TDs 3 ATT / 22 YDS / 1 TD at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 1 TD vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 29 YDS / 1 TD at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

