San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will face the Seattle Seahawks and their 22nd-ranked rushing defense in Week 14, with kickoff at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

McCaffrey has taken a team-high 210 rushing attempts for 1,032 total yards (86.0 ypg). He has scored 12 rushing TDs. McCaffrey has amassed 51 catches this year for 429 yards and five touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on McCaffrey and the 49ers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McCaffrey vs. the Seahawks

McCaffrey vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 3 GP / 113.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 113.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Seahawks have given up 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Seattle has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 12 opposing players this year.

The Seahawks have let three opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The rush defense of the Seahawks is conceding 119.3 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks 22nd in the NFL.

The Seahawks have the No. 28 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, conceding 15 this season (1.3 per game).

Watch 49ers vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Christian McCaffrey Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 79.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on McCaffrey with BetMGM Sportsbook.

McCaffrey Rushing Insights

So far this season, McCaffrey has hit the over eight times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 12 opportunities).

The 49ers, who are third in NFL play in points scored, have passed 48.0% of the time while running 52.0%.

His team has attempted 364 rushes this season. He's taken 210 of those carries (57.7%).

In nine of his games this season, McCaffrey has run for a touchdown, including two games with multiple TDs.

He has 17 total touchdowns this season (39.5% of his team's 43 offensive TDs).

He has 51 carries in the red zone (69.9% of his team's 73 red zone rushes).

Christian McCaffrey Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-115)

McCaffrey Receiving Insights

McCaffrey, in six of 12 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

McCaffrey has received 18.5% of his team's 336 passing attempts this season (62 targets).

He has 429 receiving yards on 62 targets to rank 88th in NFL play with 6.9 yards per target.

McCaffrey has posted a touchdown catch in five of 12 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

With 12 red zone targets, McCaffrey has been on the receiving end of 24.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

McCaffrey's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 17 ATT / 93 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 19 ATT / 114 YDS / 2 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 21 ATT / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 16 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 10 TAR / 6 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 54 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 64 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.