The Vegas Golden Knights, with Chandler Stephenson, are in action Sunday against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stephenson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

Stephenson has averaged 15:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Stephenson has a goal in three of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Stephenson has a point in nine of 24 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Stephenson has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 24 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Stephenson's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Stephenson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 109 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-51).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 24 Games 6 13 Points 4 3 Goals 0 10 Assists 4

