For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, is Chandler Stephenson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

In three of 24 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Sharks this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Stephenson has picked up five assists on the power play.

Stephenson's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stephenson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:27 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:35 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:49 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 3-0

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

