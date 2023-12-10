Who has the advantage at the QB position when Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers (9-3) take on Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) at Levi's Stadium on December 10? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, continue reading.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

49ers vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Purdy this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brock Purdy vs. Geno Smith Matchup

Brock Purdy 2023 Stats Geno Smith 12 Games Played 12 70.2% Completion % 64.4% 3,185 (265.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,918 (243.2) 23 Touchdowns 15 6 Interceptions 9 131 (10.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 92 (7.7) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Brock Purdy Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 256.5 yards

: Over/Under 256.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Seahawks Defensive Stats

This year, the Seahawks' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 25th in the league with 24.2 points allowed per game. When it comes to total yards, the team ranks 23rd with 4,244 total yards allowed (353.7 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Seattle is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this year, ceding the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL with 2,813 (234.4 per game). It also ranks 10th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3).

Against the run, the Seahawks have been midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 20th in the league in rushing yards allowed with 1,431 (119.3 per game).

On defense, Seattle is 29th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 45.2%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 24th (61.5%).

Who comes out on top when the 49ers and the Seahawks square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Geno Smith Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 242.5 yards

: Over/Under 242.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

49ers Defensive Stats

This season, the Seahawks rank 25th in the NFL with 24.2 points allowed per game, and they rank 23rd in total yards allowed with 353.7 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Seattle's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 10th-to-last in the league with 2,813 passing yards allowed (234.4 per game).

Against the run, the Seahawks have allowed 1,431 total rushing yards (20th in NFL) and rank 14th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.2).

On defense, Seattle ranks 24th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 61.5%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 29th at 45.2%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.