Brock Purdy will be up against the 10th-worst passing defense in the NFL when his San Francisco 49ers play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Purdy has 3,185 yards passing (265.4 per game) and has completed 70.2% of his throws (233-for-332) while tallying 23 TD passes and six picks. Purdy also has rushed for 131 yards on 35 attempts with two touchdowns, compiling 10.9 yards per game.

Purdy vs. the Seahawks

Purdy vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 3 GP / 252.7 PASS YPG / PASS TD

3 GP / 252.7 PASS YPG / PASS TD Seattle has allowed four opposing players to amass 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Seahawks have given up one or more passing touchdowns to nine opposing quarterbacks this season.

Five opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Seattle in 2023.

The Seahawks have allowed three opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Seahawks is allowing 234.4 yards per game this year, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.

So far this year, the Seahawks have surrendered 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 21st among NFL defenses.

Brock Purdy Passing Props vs. the Seahawks

Passing Yards: 256.5 (-115)

256.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-167)

Purdy Passing Insights

Purdy has bettered his passing yards prop total in eight games this season, or 66.7%.

The 49ers pass on 48.0% of their plays and run on 52.0%. They are third in NFL action in points scored.

Purdy is No. 1 in the league averaging 9.6 yards per attempt (3,185 total yards passing).

Purdy has thrown for a touchdown in 11 of 12 games this year, with more than one TD pass six times.

He has scored 25 of his team's 43 offensive touchdowns this season (58.1%).

Purdy accounts for 38.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his total 332 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Brock Purdy Rushing Props vs the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 7.5 (-118)

Purdy Rushing Insights

So far this season, Purdy has hit the over six times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 12 opportunities).

Purdy has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has six red zone rushing carries (8.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Purdy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 19-for-27 / 314 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 21-for-30 / 209 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 21-for-25 / 333 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 19-for-26 / 296 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 22-for-31 / 365 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs

