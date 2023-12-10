For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brett Howden a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Howden stats and insights

  • In four of 26 games this season, Howden has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted one shot in two games against the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Howden has no points on the power play.
  • Howden averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 109 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Howden recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:20 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:57 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:07 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:23 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:28 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:23 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 3-0

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

