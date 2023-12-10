In Week 14 action at Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk will be up against the Seattle Seahawks defense and Tre Brown. See below for more stats and insights on this matchup for the San Francisco receivers against the Seahawks' secondary.

49ers vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks 128.7 11.7 12 48 10.10

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Tre Brown Insights

Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense

Brandon Aiyuk's team-leading 927 yards as a receiver have come on 50 receptions (out of 72 targets) with six touchdowns.

In the air, San Francisco has thrown for the eighth-highest number of yards in the NFL at 3,061, or 255.1 per game.

The 49ers put up 29.3 points per game, which is the third-most in the NFL.

San Francisco has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 28 times per contest, which is worst in the NFL.

The 49ers have made 49 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 15th in the NFL. They pass the ball 40.2% of the time in the red zone.

Tre Brown & the Seahawks' Defense

Tre Brown has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 25 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Seattle's defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 10th-to-last in the league with 2,813 passing yards allowed (234.4 per game).

So far this season, the Seahawks are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, surrendering 24.2 points per game (23rd in NFL).

Seattle has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed a touchdown pass to 16 players this season.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Tre Brown Advanced Stats

Brandon Aiyuk Tre Brown Rec. Targets 72 35 Def. Targets Receptions 50 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18.5 22 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 927 25 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 84.3 2.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 245 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 2 Interceptions

