When the San Francisco 49ers play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14, Brandon Aiyuk will be up against a Seahawks pass defense featuring Tariq Woolen. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, check out the following article.

49ers vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks 128.7 11.7 12 48 10.13

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Tariq Woolen Insights

Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense

Brandon Aiyuk has hauled in 50 catches for 927 yards (84.3 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

In the air, San Francisco has passed for the eighth-highest amount of yards in the NFL at 3,061, or 255.1 per game.

The 49ers are third-best in the league in points scored per game, at 29.3.

San Francisco sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 28.0 times per game (fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the 49ers have thrown the ball 49 times this season, ranking them 15th in the league.

Tariq Woolen & the Seahawks' Defense

Tariq Woolen leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 38 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Seattle's D is 21st in the NFL with 2,813 passing yards allowed (234.4 per game) and 21st with 17 passing touchdowns allowed.

This season, the Seahawks' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 25th in the NFL with 24.2 points allowed per contest. When it comes to total yards, the team ranks 22nd with 4,244 total yards allowed (353.7 per game).

Seattle has allowed six players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Tariq Woolen Advanced Stats

Brandon Aiyuk Tariq Woolen Rec. Targets 72 57 Def. Targets Receptions 50 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18.5 31 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 927 38 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 84.3 3.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 243 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 2 Interceptions

