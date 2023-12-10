In the Week 14 game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Brandon Aiyuk get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Brandon Aiyuk score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Aiyuk's 927 yards receiving (84.3 per game) pace all receivers on the 49ers. He's been targeted on 72 occasions, and has registered 50 receptions and six TDs.

In five of 11 games this year, Aiyuk has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Brandon Aiyuk Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 8 8 129 2 Week 2 @Rams 6 3 43 0 Week 4 Cardinals 6 6 148 0 Week 5 Cowboys 7 4 58 0 Week 6 @Browns 10 4 76 0 Week 7 @Vikings 6 5 57 0 Week 8 Bengals 9 5 109 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 3 3 55 1 Week 11 Buccaneers 6 5 156 1 Week 12 @Seahawks 4 2 50 1 Week 13 @Eagles 7 5 46 1

