Brandon Aiyuk has a good matchup when his San Francisco 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Seahawks allow 234.4 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Aiyuk has a team-high 927-yard campaign thus far (84.3 yards per game), with six touchdowns. He has hauled in 50 balls on 72 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Aiyuk and the 49ers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aiyuk vs. the Seahawks

Aiyuk vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 6 GP / 45.8 REC YPG / REC TD

6 GP / 45.8 REC YPG / REC TD Seattle has allowed six opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

16 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

The Seahawks give up 234.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Seahawks' defense is ranked 21st in the NFL with 17 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch 49ers vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Brandon Aiyuk Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 66.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Aiyuk with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Aiyuk Receiving Insights

Aiyuk, in five of 11 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Aiyuk has 21.4% of his team's target share (72 targets on 336 passing attempts).

He has 927 receiving yards on 72 targets to rank second in NFL play with 12.9 yards per target.

In five of 11 games this year, Aiyuk has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has six total touchdowns this season (14.0% of his team's 43 offensive TDs).

Aiyuk has been targeted five times in the red zone (10.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Aiyuk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 5 REC / 156 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 55 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 5 REC / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.