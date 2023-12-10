Brandon Aiyuk Week 14 Preview vs. the Seahawks
Brandon Aiyuk has a good matchup when his San Francisco 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Seahawks allow 234.4 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.
Aiyuk has a team-high 927-yard campaign thus far (84.3 yards per game), with six touchdowns. He has hauled in 50 balls on 72 targets.
Aiyuk vs. the Seahawks
- Aiyuk vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 6 GP / 45.8 REC YPG / REC TD
- Seattle has allowed six opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.
- 16 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.
- One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.
- The Seahawks give up 234.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Seahawks' defense is ranked 21st in the NFL with 17 passing TDs conceded so far this season.
Brandon Aiyuk Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks
- Receiving Yards: 66.5 (-115)
Aiyuk Receiving Insights
- Aiyuk, in five of 11 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.
- Aiyuk has 21.4% of his team's target share (72 targets on 336 passing attempts).
- He has 927 receiving yards on 72 targets to rank second in NFL play with 12.9 yards per target.
- In five of 11 games this year, Aiyuk has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.
- He has six total touchdowns this season (14.0% of his team's 43 offensive TDs).
- Aiyuk has been targeted five times in the red zone (10.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).
Aiyuk's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Eagles
|12/3/2023
|Week 13
|7 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Seahawks
|11/23/2023
|Week 12
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Buccaneers
|11/19/2023
|Week 11
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 156 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jaguars
|11/12/2023
|Week 10
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 55 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|10/29/2023
|Week 8
|9 TAR / 5 REC / 109 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
