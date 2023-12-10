In the upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Ben Hutton to light the lamp for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Ben Hutton score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Hutton stats and insights

Hutton has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken four shots in two games against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

Hutton has no points on the power play.

Hutton's shooting percentage is 2.6%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 109 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Hutton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:34 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:05 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:19 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:12 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 15:34 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:34 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:07 Away W 2-1 OT 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 4-3 OT

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

