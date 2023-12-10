Will Austin Hooper pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Las Vegas Raiders clash with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hooper will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Austin Hooper score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Hooper has 149 yards receiving on 15 receptions (18 targets), averaging 13.5 yards per game.

Having played 11 games this season, Hooper has not had a TD reception.

Austin Hooper Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 1 1 20 0 Week 2 @Bills 2 2 20 0 Week 4 @Chargers 2 1 11 0 Week 5 Packers 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Bears 2 2 18 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 2 19 0 Week 9 Giants 1 1 10 0 Week 10 Jets 1 1 7 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Chiefs 2 1 14 0

Rep Austin Hooper with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.