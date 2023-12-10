Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. There are prop bets for Pietrangelo available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

Pietrangelo's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:42 per game on the ice, is +6.

In one of 23 games this year, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Pietrangelo has a point in eight of 23 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Pietrangelo has an assist in eight of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Pietrangelo's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-51) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 23 Games 6 12 Points 5 1 Goals 1 11 Assists 4

