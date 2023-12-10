Will Aidan O'Connell Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 14?
Will Aidan O'Connell score a touchdown when the Las Vegas Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings come together in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.
Will Aidan O'Connell score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)
- O'Connell has racked up 9 yards (1.5 per game) on six attempts with one touchdown.
- O'Connell has one rushing touchdown this year.
Aidan O'Connell Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|24
|39
|238
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1
|Week 7
|@Bears
|10
|13
|75
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|16
|25
|209
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|16
|27
|153
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Week 11
|@Dolphins
|24
|41
|271
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Week 12
|Chiefs
|23
|33
|248
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
