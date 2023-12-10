The Seattle Seahawks (6-6) visit the San Francisco 49ers (9-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Levi's Stadium and will try to stop a three-game losing streak.

49ers and Seahawks recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they meet on Sunday.

49ers vs. Seahawks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Levi's Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 11 46.5 -650 +450

49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco's matchups this year have an average point total of 43.3, 3.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The 49ers have covered the spread seven times in 12 games with a set spread.

The 49ers have won 75% of their games as moneyline favorites (9-3).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 46.5 points in four of 12 outings.

Seattle has a 44.4-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 2.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Seahawks are 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have been underdogs in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

Seattle has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +450 moneyline set for this game.

49ers vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 29.3 3 15.8 2 43.3 5 12 Seahawks 22 14 24.2 25 44.4 4 12

49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Insights & Trends

49ers

San Francisco has covered the spread twice, and is 3-0 overall, in its past three contests.

In its past three games, San Francisco has hit the over twice.

The 49ers are scoring 32 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 1.5 more points per game than their overall season average (29.3 points per game). However, on defense, they are allowing more points per game in divisional games (17.3) compared to their overall season average (15.8).

The 49ers have scored a total of 163 more points than their opponents this year (13.5 per game), while the Seahawks have been outscored by 26 points (2.2 per game).

Seahawks

In its past three games, Seattle has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

The Seahawks have hit the over twice in their past three contests.

Offensively, the Seahawks are worse in division games (15.5 points per game) than overall (22). But defensively they are better (22 points conceded per game) than overall (24.2).

The 49ers have totaled 163 more points than their opponents this season (13.5 per game), while the Seahawks have been outscored by 26 total points (2.2 per game).

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 43.7 43.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.2 26.4 24.3 ATS Record 7-4-1 3-2-0 4-2-1 Over/Under Record 6-5-1 3-2-0 3-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-3 4-1 5-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.4 42.8 46.0 Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 24.5 25.3 ATS Record 6-6-0 2-4-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 4-2-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-1 1-4

