The San Francisco 49ers (9-3) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) as they try to keep their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. This game has an over/under of 46.5.

The 49ers' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they face the Seahawks. The Seahawks' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the 49ers.

49ers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Seattle Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-10.5) 46.5 -550 +400 FanDuel 49ers (-10.5) 46.5 -590 +430

San Francisco vs. Seattle Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

FOX

49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Insights

San Francisco's ATS record is 7-4-1 this season.

The 49ers have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or more this year.

Six of San Francisco's 12 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Seattle's record against the spread in 2023 is 6-6-0.

There have been six Seattle games (out of 12) that went over the total this year.

49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Brandon Aiyuk - - - - 66.5 (-115) - Jauan Jennings - - - - 14.5 (-118) - Kyle Juszczyk - - - - 0.5 (-118) - George Kittle - - - - 49.5 (-115) - Christian McCaffrey - - 79.5 (-115) - 30.5 (-111) - Brock Purdy 257.5 (-115) - 8.5 (-110) - - - Deebo Samuel - - 13.5 (-115) - 50.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

