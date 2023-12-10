The San Francisco 49ers (9-3) enter a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Levi's Stadium on a four-game winning streak.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

49ers Insights

This year, the 49ers put up 5.1 more points per game (29.3) than the Seahawks give up (24.2).

The 49ers average 38.2 more yards per game (391.9) than the Seahawks give up per contest (353.7).

This season, San Francisco racks up 136.8 yards per game on the ground, 17.5 more than Seattle allows per outing (119.3).

This year, the 49ers have 10 turnovers, five fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (15).

49ers Home Performance

The 49ers put up 30.2 points per game at home (0.9 more than their overall average), and give up 16.6 at home (0.8 more than overall).

The 49ers accumulate 427.4 yards per game at home (35.5 more than their overall average), and concede 279.2 at home (19.2 less than overall).

In home games, San Francisco accumulates 294.8 passing yards per game and gives up 201. That's more than it gains overall (255.1), and less than it allows (219.4).

The 49ers' average rushing yards gained (132.6) and conceded (78.2) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 136.8 and 79, respectively.

The 49ers convert 52.9% of third downs in home games (six% higher than their overall average), and give up 41.7% at home (0.5% higher than overall).

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 Tampa Bay W 27-14 FOX 11/23/2023 at Seattle W 31-13 NBC 12/3/2023 at Philadelphia W 42-19 FOX 12/10/2023 Seattle - FOX 12/17/2023 at Arizona - CBS 12/25/2023 Baltimore - ABC 12/31/2023 at Washington - FOX

