The San Francisco 49ers' (9-3) injury report heading into their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) currently features six players. The matchup kicks at 4:05 PM on Sunday, December 10 from Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers enter this matchup after a 42-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in their last outing.

Their last time out, the Seahawks were beaten by the Dallas Cowboys 41-35.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Elijah Mitchell RB Knee Doubtful Ray-Ray McCloud WR Rib Out Ross Dwelley TE Ankle Out Spencer Burford OL Knee Doubtful Arik Armstead DL Foot Out Darrell Luter Jr. CB Hamstring Doubtful

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Oblique Questionable Geno Smith QB Groin Limited Participation In Practice D'Wayne Eskridge WR Ribs Full Participation In Practice Dareke Young WR Abdomen Full Participation In Practice Evan Brown C Thumb Limited Participation In Practice Leonard Williams DL Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Jordyn Brooks LB Ankle Questionable Tre Brown CB Heel Questionable Zach Charbonnet RB Knee Questionable Jake Bobo WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice

49ers vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: FOX

49ers Season Insights

The 49ers have been shining on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in total offense (391.9 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (298.4 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank third-best in scoring offense (29.3 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (15.8 points allowed per game).

The 49ers rank seventh in pass offense (255.1 passing yards per game) and 15th in pass defense (219.4 passing yards allowed per game) this year.

San Francisco has been surging on both offense and defense in the running game, ranking fifth-best in rushing offense (136.8 rushing yards per game) and best in rushing defense (79 rushing yards allowed per game).

The 49ers own the best turnover margin in the NFL at +11, forcing 21 turnovers (second in NFL) while turning it over 10 times (first in NFL).

49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-13.5)

49ers (-13.5) Moneyline: 49ers (-800), Seahawks (+550)

49ers (-800), Seahawks (+550) Total: 46.5 points

