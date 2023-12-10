49ers vs. Seahawks Player Props & Odds – Week 14
One of the top running backs in football will be featured when Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Looking to make player prop bets? Most of the most prolific contributors for the 49ers and the Seahawks will have player props on the table for this game.
Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Odds
- McCaffrey Odds to Score First TD: +230
- McCaffrey Odds to Score Anytime TD: -105
D.K. Metcalf Touchdown Odds
- Metcalf Odds to Score First TD: +1200
- Metcalf Odds to Score Anytime TD: +500
More 49ers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Brandon Aiyuk
|-
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|Jauan Jennings
|-
|-
|15.5 (-113)
|George Kittle
|-
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|Christian McCaffrey
|-
|81.5 (-113)
|33.5 (-113)
|Brock Purdy
|262.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Deebo Samuel
|-
|13.5 (-113)
|52.5 (-113)
More Seahawks Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Lockett
|-
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|Geno Smith
|236.5 (-114)
|-
|-
|Noah Fant
|-
|-
|15.5 (-113)
|D.K. Metcalf
|-
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|-
|-
|42.5 (-113)
