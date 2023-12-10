At Levi's Stadium on Sunday, December 10, the San Francisco 49ers play the Seattle Seahawks, kicking off at 4:05 PM ET. The 49ers should win, according to our computer model -- continue reading to find more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The 49ers have been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking third-best in total offense (391.9 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (298.4 yards allowed per game). With 22 points per game on offense, the Seahawks rank 14th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 25th, giving up 24.2 points per contest.

49ers vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-11) Toss Up (46.5) 49ers 33, Seahawks 13

49ers Betting Info

The 49ers have an 86.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

San Francisco has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been favored by 11 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

San Francisco games have hit the over six out of 12 times this season.

The over/under in this game is 46.5 points, 3.2 higher than the average total in 49ers games this season.

Seahawks Betting Info

The Seahawks have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.

So far this year, six of Seattle's 12 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 2.1 points higher than the average scoring total for Seahawks games (44.4).

49ers vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 29.3 15.8 30.2 16.6 28.7 15.1 Seattle 22 24.2 22.7 24 21.3 24.3

