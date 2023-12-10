San Francisco (9-3) brings a four-game winning streak into its matchup with Seattle (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14 points. The over/under for the outing is 45.5 points.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the 49ers face off with the Seahawks. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we list below.

49ers vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The 49ers have been leading after the first quarter in eight games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

San Francisco's offense is averaging six points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up three points on average in the first quarter.

The Seahawks have been winning four times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up four times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 12 games this year, the 49ers have won the second quarter seven times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 9.6 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 5.6 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Seahawks have won the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games and have been outscored in the third quarter in four games.

On offense, San Francisco is averaging 6.3 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this season. It is allowing 3.3 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

Out of 12 games this season, the Seahawks have won the third quarter six times, lost five times, and tied one time.

4th Quarter

In 12 games this year, the 49ers have been outscored in the fourth quarter two times and won 10 times.

San Francisco's offense is averaging eight points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

In terms of fourth-quarter scoring, the Seahawks have won that quarter in four games and have lost that quarter in eight games.

49ers vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the 49ers have been winning nine times (8-1 in those games), have been behind two times (0-2), and have been tied one time (1-0).

So far in 2023, the Seahawks have been winning after the first half in six games, have been losing after the first half in five games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

The 49ers have won the second half in 10 games this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in two games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 14.3 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.6 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Seahawks have won the second half in four games, been outscored in the second half in seven games, and tied in the second half in one game.

