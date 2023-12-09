William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights will be in action on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. There are prop bets for Karlsson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

William Karlsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:39 per game on the ice, is +10.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 18 of 27 games this year, Karlsson has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Karlsson has posted an assist in a game 12 times this season in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 57.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 74 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 27 Games 11 25 Points 8 12 Goals 6 13 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.