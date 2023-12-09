Should you bet on William Carrier to find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars face off on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will William Carrier score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

  • Carrier has scored in three of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in two games versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.
  • Carrier has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 7.3% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 74 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:09 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:30 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:31 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:41 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:24 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:40 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 4-3 OT

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

