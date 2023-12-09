Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washoe County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Washoe County, Nevada? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grants Pass High School at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Valleys High School at Churchill County High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Fallon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
