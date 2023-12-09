The UNLV Rebels (8-0) aim to build on a three-game road winning stretch at the Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 3:00 PM ET.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
UNLV vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels score an average of 83.5 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 68.4 the Sooners allow to opponents.
  • UNLV is 7-0 when it scores more than 68.4 points.
  • Oklahoma is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 83.5 points.
  • The Sooners record 86.0 points per game, 30.2 more points than the 55.8 the Rebels allow.
  • When Oklahoma puts up more than 55.8 points, it is 6-2.
  • UNLV is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 86.0 points.
  • This year the Sooners are shooting 45.4% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Rebels give up.
  • The Rebels make 44.8% of their shots from the field, just 9.2% more than the Sooners' defensive field-goal percentage.

UNLV Leaders

  • Desi-Rae Young: 17.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.3 STL, 52.7 FG%
  • Kiara Jackson: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 48.1 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)
  • Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 13.0 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52)
  • Alyssa Brown: 5.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 43.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
  • Ashley Scoggin: 8.6 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

UNLV Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ San Diego W 93-56 Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ Northern Arizona W 85-69 J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/2/2023 Arizona W 72-53 Cox Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
12/16/2023 @ Seton Hall - Walsh Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson - Rothman Center

