The UNLV Rebels (8-0) aim to build on a three-game road winning stretch at the Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 3:00 PM ET.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

UNLV vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Rebels score an average of 83.5 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 68.4 the Sooners allow to opponents.

UNLV is 7-0 when it scores more than 68.4 points.

Oklahoma is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 83.5 points.

The Sooners record 86.0 points per game, 30.2 more points than the 55.8 the Rebels allow.

When Oklahoma puts up more than 55.8 points, it is 6-2.

UNLV is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 86.0 points.

This year the Sooners are shooting 45.4% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Rebels give up.

The Rebels make 44.8% of their shots from the field, just 9.2% more than the Sooners' defensive field-goal percentage.

UNLV Leaders

Desi-Rae Young: 17.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.3 STL, 52.7 FG%

17.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.3 STL, 52.7 FG% Kiara Jackson: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 48.1 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)

14.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 48.1 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21) Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 13.0 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52)

13.0 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52) Alyssa Brown: 5.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 43.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

5.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 43.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Ashley Scoggin: 8.6 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

UNLV Schedule