How to Watch the UNLV vs. Oklahoma Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:55 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The UNLV Rebels (8-0) aim to build on a three-game road winning stretch at the Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 3:00 PM ET.
UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNLV vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels score an average of 83.5 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 68.4 the Sooners allow to opponents.
- UNLV is 7-0 when it scores more than 68.4 points.
- Oklahoma is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 83.5 points.
- The Sooners record 86.0 points per game, 30.2 more points than the 55.8 the Rebels allow.
- When Oklahoma puts up more than 55.8 points, it is 6-2.
- UNLV is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 86.0 points.
- This year the Sooners are shooting 45.4% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Rebels give up.
- The Rebels make 44.8% of their shots from the field, just 9.2% more than the Sooners' defensive field-goal percentage.
UNLV Leaders
- Desi-Rae Young: 17.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.3 STL, 52.7 FG%
- Kiara Jackson: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 48.1 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)
- Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 13.0 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52)
- Alyssa Brown: 5.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 43.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Ashley Scoggin: 8.6 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ San Diego
|W 93-56
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Northern Arizona
|W 85-69
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/2/2023
|Arizona
|W 72-53
|Cox Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Walsh Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Rothman Center
