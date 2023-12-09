The UNLV Rebels (6-0) play the Oklahoma Sooners (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET.

UNLV vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

UNLV Players to Watch

Payton Verhulst: 12.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Skylar Vann: 12.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Sahara Williams: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Lexy Keys: 10.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Aubrey Joens: 12.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Oklahoma Players to Watch

