The Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the UNLV Rebels (3-3) at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on BallerTV. The matchup's point total is 143.5.

UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: BallerTV

BallerTV Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNLV -2.5 143.5

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

UNLV's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 143.5 points four times.

The average point total in UNLV's contests this year is 146.5, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Rebels are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

UNLV has won three of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Rebels have entered four games this season favored by -145 or more and are 3-1 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for UNLV.

UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNLV 4 66.7% 72.7 150.4 73.8 142.7 145.5 Loyola Marymount 4 50% 77.7 150.4 68.9 142.7 149.1

Additional UNLV Insights & Trends

The Rebels put up just 3.8 more points per game (72.7) than the Lions allow (68.9).

UNLV has a 2-3 record against the spread and a 3-2 record overall when putting up more than 68.9 points.

UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNLV 2-4-0 2-3 5-1-0 Loyola Marymount 3-5-0 0-1 4-4-0

UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNLV Loyola Marymount 9-7 Home Record 13-3 5-5 Away Record 4-7 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

