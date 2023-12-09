UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (2-3) play the Loyola Marymount Lions (4-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
UNLV Players to Watch
- Jalen Hill: 12.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dedan Thomas Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Luis Rodriguez: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kalib Boone: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Justin Webster: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Loyola Marymount Players to Watch
UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison
|UNLV Rank
|UNLV AVG
|Loyola Marymount AVG
|Loyola Marymount Rank
|221st
|72.8
|Points Scored
|78.6
|125th
|263rd
|74.6
|Points Allowed
|69.1
|146th
|321st
|29.0
|Rebounds
|34.1
|152nd
|226th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|208th
|224th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|9.0
|64th
|294th
|11.0
|Assists
|12.1
|249th
|43rd
|9.6
|Turnovers
|12.0
|179th
