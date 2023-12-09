The UNLV Rebels (2-3) play the Loyola Marymount Lions (4-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

UNLV Players to Watch

Jalen Hill: 12.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Dedan Thomas Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Luis Rodriguez: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Kalib Boone: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Justin Webster: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison

UNLV Rank UNLV AVG Loyola Marymount AVG Loyola Marymount Rank 221st 72.8 Points Scored 78.6 125th 263rd 74.6 Points Allowed 69.1 146th 321st 29.0 Rebounds 34.1 152nd 226th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 8.9 208th 224th 6.8 3pt Made 9.0 64th 294th 11.0 Assists 12.1 249th 43rd 9.6 Turnovers 12.0 179th

