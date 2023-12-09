The UNLV Rebels (2-3) play the Loyola Marymount Lions (4-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UNLV Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Jalen Hill: 12.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dedan Thomas Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Luis Rodriguez: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kalib Boone: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Justin Webster: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

  • Hill: 12.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Thomas: 10.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rodriguez: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Boone: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Webster: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison

UNLV Rank UNLV AVG Loyola Marymount AVG Loyola Marymount Rank
221st 72.8 Points Scored 78.6 125th
263rd 74.6 Points Allowed 69.1 146th
321st 29.0 Rebounds 34.1 152nd
226th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 8.9 208th
224th 6.8 3pt Made 9.0 64th
294th 11.0 Assists 12.1 249th
43rd 9.6 Turnovers 12.0 179th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.