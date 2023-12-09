UNLV vs. Oklahoma Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Saturday's contest features the UNLV Rebels (8-0) and the Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) facing off at Lloyd Noble Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 75-72 victory for UNLV according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 9.
The Rebels' last game on Saturday ended in a 72-53 victory against Arizona.
UNLV vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNLV vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNLV 75, Oklahoma 72
UNLV Schedule Analysis
- When the Rebels beat the Arizona Wildcats, the No. 55 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 72-53 on December 2, it was their signature victory of the year so far.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UNLV is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.
UNLV 2023-24 Best Wins
- 72-53 at home over Arizona (No. 55) on December 2
- 68-49 over UCSB (No. 141) on November 24
- 100-67 at home over Utah Tech (No. 152) on November 14
- 85-69 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 160) on November 29
- 93-56 on the road over San Diego (No. 171) on November 25
UNLV Leaders
- Desi-Rae Young: 17.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.3 STL, 52.7 FG%
- Kiara Jackson: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 48.1 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)
- Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 13.0 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52)
- Alyssa Brown: 5.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 43.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Ashley Scoggin: 8.6 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
UNLV Performance Insights
- The Rebels' +222 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 27.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.5 points per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 55.8 per contest (54th in college basketball).
