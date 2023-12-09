The UNLV Rebels (3-3) take the court against the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on BallerTV.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount matchup.

UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada How to Watch on TV: BallerTV

UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNLV Moneyline Loyola Marymount Moneyline BetMGM UNLV (-2.5) 143.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNLV (-2.5) 143.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Trends

UNLV has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Rebels' six games have hit the over.

Loyola Marymount has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

In the Lions' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

UNLV Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), UNLV is 78th in college basketball. It is way below that, 130th, according to computer rankings.

UNLV's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

