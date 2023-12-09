How to Watch UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:20 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The UNLV Rebels (3-3) face the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on BallerTV.
UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: BallerTV
How to Watch Other MWC Games
- Eastern Washington vs Air Force (6:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Saint Mary's (CA) vs Colorado State (6:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Drake vs Nevada (7:30 PM ET | December 9)
UNLV Stats Insights
- The Rebels make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- UNLV is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 350th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 153rd.
- The Rebels average only 3.8 more points per game (72.7) than the Lions allow (68.9).
- When UNLV scores more than 68.9 points, it is 3-2.
UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNLV posted 74.9 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 74.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Rebels played better at home last year, giving up 69.3 points per game, compared to 73.3 in road games.
- Looking at three-pointers, UNLV fared worse at home last season, averaging 7.6 threes per game with a 32.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 per game with a 36.3% percentage on the road.
UNLV Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Florida State
|L 83-75
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Richmond
|L 82-65
|Ocean Center
|11/28/2023
|Akron
|W 72-70
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/9/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/13/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Footprint Center
