The UNLV Rebels (3-3) face the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on BallerTV.

UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: BallerTV

UNLV Stats Insights

The Rebels make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

UNLV is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Rebels are the 350th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 153rd.

The Rebels average only 3.8 more points per game (72.7) than the Lions allow (68.9).

When UNLV scores more than 68.9 points, it is 3-2.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNLV posted 74.9 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 74.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Rebels played better at home last year, giving up 69.3 points per game, compared to 73.3 in road games.

Looking at three-pointers, UNLV fared worse at home last season, averaging 7.6 threes per game with a 32.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 per game with a 36.3% percentage on the road.

UNLV Upcoming Schedule