Saturday's game at Dollar Loan Center has the UNLV Rebels (3-3) matching up with the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4) at 10:00 PM ET (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-72 win for UNLV, so expect a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: BallerTV

BallerTV Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 73, Loyola Marymount 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount

Computer Predicted Spread: UNLV (-0.2)

UNLV (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

UNLV's record against the spread this season is 2-4-0, while Loyola Marymount's is 3-5-0. The Rebels are 5-1-0 and the Lions are 4-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels have been outscored by 1.1 points per game (scoring 72.7 points per game to rank 228th in college basketball while giving up 73.8 per contest to rank 244th in college basketball) and have a -7 scoring differential overall.

UNLV falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.0 boards. It is pulling down 28.3 rebounds per game (339th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.3 per contest.

UNLV makes 7.2 three-pointers per game (202nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 33.1% from deep while its opponents hit 40.9% from long range.

The Rebels' 97.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 120th in college basketball, and the 99.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 332nd in college basketball.

UNLV has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.3 per game (68th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.2 (184th in college basketball).

