The Dallas Stars (15-7-3) square off against the Vegas Golden Knights (17-5-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Stars defeated the Washington Capitals 5-4 in a shootout in their last outing, while the Golden Knights are coming off a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

The Golden Knights are 4-2-4 over their last 10 games, putting up 25 goals while allowing 21 in that time. On 42 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (19.0%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Stars 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-145)

Stars (-145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a record of 17-5-5 this season and are 4-5-9 in overtime contests.

Vegas has earned 10 points (3-0-4) in its seven games decided by one goal.

This season the Golden Knights scored just one goal in three games and they've earned two points (0-1-2) in those contests.

When Vegas has scored two goals this season, they've earned six points (3-1-0 record).

The Golden Knights have earned 31 points in their 17 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in nine games has a record of 6-0-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 9-5-1 (19 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Golden Knights finished 7-0-4 in those matchups (18 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 6th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.19 17th 12th 2.96 Goals Allowed 2.33 2nd 20th 30.1 Shots 32.6 7th 21st 31.3 Shots Allowed 29.4 10th 8th 24.66% Power Play % 22% 12th 4th 86.9% Penalty Kill % 87.18% 3rd

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

