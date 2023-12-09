How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Rutgers on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:19 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (5-3) go up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Missouri vs Kansas (TBA ET | January 1)
- TCU vs Clemson (TBA ET | January 1)
- BYU vs Utah (TBA ET | January 1)
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- This season, the Pirates have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have hit.
- Seton Hall is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 37.3% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 141st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Scarlet Knights rank 186th.
- The Pirates average 15.2 more points per game (75.8) than the Scarlet Knights give up (60.6).
- When Seton Hall puts up more than 60.6 points, it is 5-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rutgers Stats Insights
- Rutgers has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Scarlet Knights are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 45th.
- The Scarlet Knights put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Pirates give up to opponents (68.1).
- Rutgers has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Seton Hall scored 70.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged on the road (65.8).
- Defensively the Pirates played better at home last season, surrendering 64.3 points per game, compared to 65.9 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Seton Hall fared better at home last season, making 6.1 treys per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage away from home.
Rutgers Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Rutgers scored 71.3 points per game last season, seven more than it averaged away (64.3).
- The Scarlet Knights conceded fewer points at home (57 per game) than on the road (67.9) last season.
- Rutgers knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than away (35.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Iowa
|L 85-72
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|Northeastern
|W 88-75
|Prudential Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/9/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/12/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/17/2023
|Missouri
|-
|T-Mobile Center
Rutgers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Saint Peter's
|W 71-40
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/2/2023
|Illinois
|L 76-58
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 76-57
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/16/2023
|LIU
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/23/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Prudential Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.