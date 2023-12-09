The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (7-2) are heavily favored (by 11.5 points) to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 139.5.

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -11.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego State vs UC Irvine Betting Records & Stats

The Aztecs are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

San Diego State has been at least a -650 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Aztecs.

UC Irvine's ATS record is 6-2-0 this year.

The Anteaters have played as an underdog of +450 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UC Irvine has an 18.2% chance of walking away with the win.

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 4 57.1% 77.6 155.7 68.6 135.4 139.9 UC Irvine 4 50% 78.1 155.7 66.8 135.4 143.3

Additional San Diego State vs UC Irvine Insights & Trends

The 77.6 points per game the Aztecs average are 10.8 more points than the Anteaters allow (66.8).

When San Diego State puts up more than 66.8 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Anteaters' 78.1 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 68.6 the Aztecs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.6 points, UC Irvine is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 2-5-0 1-3 5-2-0 UC Irvine 6-2-0 1-0 4-4-0

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Diego State UC Irvine 15-1 Home Record 11-4 8-2 Away Record 9-7 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

