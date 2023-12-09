How to Watch San Diego State vs. UC Irvine on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:18 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (7-2) hope to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET.
San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
San Diego State Stats Insights
- The Aztecs make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Anteaters have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- San Diego State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Anteaters rank 156th.
- The Aztecs average 77.6 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 66.8 the Anteaters allow.
- San Diego State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 66.8 points.
UC Irvine Stats Insights
- The Anteaters have shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.
- UC Irvine has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters rank 206th.
- The Anteaters score an average of 78.1 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 68.6 the Aztecs give up to opponents.
- When UC Irvine gives up fewer than 77.6 points, it is 6-2.
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively San Diego State performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 75.4 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game on the road.
- The Aztecs gave up 60.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 65.6 in road games.
- At home, San Diego State averaged 0.7 more threes per game (8.2) than in away games (7.5). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to on the road (38.7%).
UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UC Irvine scored 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 away.
- In 2022-23, the Anteaters allowed 4.4 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than away (69.7).
- Beyond the arc, UC Irvine sunk more trifectas away (6.8 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (34.9%).
San Diego State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Point Loma
|W 71-51
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/1/2023
|@ UCSD
|W 63-62
|LionTree Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 79-73
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/9/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/19/2023
|Saint Katherine
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/21/2023
|Stanford
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Rice
|W 83-68
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 66-62
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Utah State
|L 79-69
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/16/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Bren Events Center
|12/20/2023
|@ New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
