For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Nicolas Roy a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

  • In three of 18 games this season, Roy has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Roy's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 74 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:55 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:21 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:22 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 17:57 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:47 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:32 Away L 4-3 OT

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

