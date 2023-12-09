Will Nicolas Roy Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 9?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Nicolas Roy a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Roy stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Roy has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Roy's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 74 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Roy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|17:57
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Golden Knights vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
