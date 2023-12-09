Will Nicolas Hague light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hague stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Hague scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Stars this season in two games (zero shots).

Hague has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 74 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hague recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:36 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:22 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:18 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:54 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:02 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:43 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 3-0 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.