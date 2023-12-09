The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the Drake Bulldogs (8-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 as 4.5-point favorites. The Bulldogs have won five games in a row. The point total in the matchup is set at 148.5.

Nevada vs. Drake Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nevada -4.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada's matchups have gone over 148.5 points just once this season (in six outings).

Nevada's contests this year have an average total of 148.6, 0.1 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Wolf Pack have put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Nevada has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Wolf Pack have been at least a -200 moneyline favorite five times this season and won each of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Nevada.

Nevada vs. Drake Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nevada 1 16.7% 83.7 162.9 64.9 134.6 145.5 Drake 3 37.5% 79.2 162.9 69.7 134.6 143.8

Additional Nevada Insights & Trends

The Wolf Pack record 83.7 points per game, 14 more points than the 69.7 the Bulldogs allow.

Nevada is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when scoring more than 69.7 points.

Nevada vs. Drake Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nevada 4-2-0 3-2 4-2-0 Drake 3-5-0 0-0 5-3-0

Nevada vs. Drake Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nevada Drake 14-1 Home Record 14-1 6-7 Away Record 6-6 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

