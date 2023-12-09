The Drake Bulldogs (5-1) will meet the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM ET and air on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Drake Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

Nevada Top Players (2022-23)

Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jarod Lucas: 17 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Drake Players to Watch

Blackshear: 17.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Nick Davidson: 11.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

Lucas: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Coleman: 8.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Jazz Gardner: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Nevada vs. Drake Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada Rank Nevada AVG Drake AVG Drake Rank 155th 72.6 Points Scored 74.8 101st 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 63.9 33rd 258th 30.5 Rebounds 33.5 74th 338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd 200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.9 112th 81st 14.4 Assists 13.7 128th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 9.8 22nd

