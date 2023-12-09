The Drake Bulldogs (5-1) will meet the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM ET and air on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Drake Game Information

Nevada Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jarod Lucas: 17 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Drake Players to Watch

  • Blackshear: 17.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Nick Davidson: 11.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Lucas: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Coleman: 8.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jazz Gardner: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Nevada vs. Drake Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada Rank Nevada AVG Drake AVG Drake Rank
155th 72.6 Points Scored 74.8 101st
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 63.9 33rd
258th 30.5 Rebounds 33.5 74th
338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd
200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.9 112th
81st 14.4 Assists 13.7 128th
25th 10.1 Turnovers 9.8 22nd

