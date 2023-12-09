The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0) carry a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Drake Bulldogs (8-1), winners of five straight. It starts at 7:30 PM ET (on MW Network) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Nevada vs. Drake matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nevada vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Nevada vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Nevada vs. Drake Betting Trends

Nevada has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.

A total of four out of the Wolf Pack's six games this season have hit the over.

Drake is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of eight times this season.

Nevada Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Sportsbooks rate Nevada considerably lower (78th in the country) than the computer rankings do (35th).

Nevada has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

