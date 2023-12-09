The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0) take a seven-game winning streak into a home contest against the Drake Bulldogs (8-1), who have won five straight. It begins at 7:30 PM ET (on MW Network) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Nevada vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: NSN

Nevada Stats Insights

This season, the Wolf Pack have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

Nevada is 3-0 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are the 59th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 303rd.

The 83.7 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 14 more points than the Bulldogs give up (69.7).

Nevada has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 69.7 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada put up 76.9 points per game last year at home, which was 10.1 more points than it averaged in away games (66.8).

In home games, the Wolf Pack surrendered 3.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than on the road (67.5).

In terms of three-pointers, Nevada fared better in home games last year, averaging 6.9 threes per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Nevada Upcoming Schedule