How to Watch Nevada vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:17 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0) take a seven-game winning streak into a home contest against the Drake Bulldogs (8-1), who have won five straight. It begins at 7:30 PM ET (on MW Network) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Nevada vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: NSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other MWC Games
- SFA vs Wyoming (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Eastern Washington vs Air Force (6:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Saint Mary's (CA) vs Colorado State (6:30 PM ET | December 9)
Nevada Stats Insights
- This season, the Wolf Pack have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
- Nevada is 3-0 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
- The Wolf Pack are the 59th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 303rd.
- The 83.7 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 14 more points than the Bulldogs give up (69.7).
- Nevada has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 69.7 points.
Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nevada put up 76.9 points per game last year at home, which was 10.1 more points than it averaged in away games (66.8).
- In home games, the Wolf Pack surrendered 3.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than on the road (67.5).
- In terms of three-pointers, Nevada fared better in home games last year, averaging 6.9 threes per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Montana
|W 77-66
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 73-59
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/6/2023
|UC Davis
|W 80-68
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/9/2023
|Drake
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/13/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
