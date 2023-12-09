Saturday's contest between the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0) and Drake Bulldogs (8-1) at Dollar Loan Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-73, with Nevada taking home the win. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Nevada vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Henderson, Nevada

Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Nevada vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 75, Drake 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. Drake

Computer Predicted Spread: Nevada (-2.5)

Nevada (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.4

Nevada has gone 4-2-0 against the spread, while Drake's ATS record this season is 3-5-0. The Wolf Pack have a 4-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack average 83.7 points per game (35th in college basketball) while allowing 64.9 per outing (53rd in college basketball). They have a +132 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 18.8 points per game.

The 36.4 rebounds per game Nevada averages rank 54th in the country, and are 5.8 more than the 30.6 its opponents collect per contest.

Nevada knocks down 3.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.1 (336th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3.

The Wolf Pack average 105.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in college basketball), and allow 82 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

Nevada wins the turnover battle by 4.3 per game, committing eight (fourth in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.3.

